‘What An F-ing Disaster’: NBC Hot Mic Moment Appears To Catch Panelist Trashing Iowa Caucuses

A hot mic moment appeared to capture an NBC News panelist trashing the Iowa caucuses Monday evening after technical issues forced a massive delay in results.

An issue with the phone application used to report results caused the delay, according to multiple reports. As of Tuesday morning, the results were still not in.

“Oh my god, what an f-ing disaster,” someone appearing to be an NBC panelist could be heard in the background during the live segment Monday as the issue unfolded.

WATCH:

NBC hot mic captures “OMG, what a disaster” as they talk about canditates pic.twitter.com/IWfZsIOHPc — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@PolishPatriotTM) February 4, 2020

NBC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) disputed reports that the application was to blame, saying in a statement Monday there were “inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results.”

“In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report. This is simply a reporting issue,” the DNC said in a statement.

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to disagree with the DNC’s claim, writing in a letter that both the application and the backup system failed. (RELATED: Here’s Why Joe Biden Is Floundering In Iowa, According To His Supporters)

Biden claiming the app failed AND the backup system failed. Incredible pic.twitter.com/CoHMavQFv5 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 4, 2020

“The app that was intended to relay Caucus results to the Party failed; the Party’s back-up telephonic reporting system likewise has failed,” Biden’s campaign wrote.

Iowa Democrats also disputed the claim, saying in a statement Tuesday morning that the application “was reporting out only partial data.”