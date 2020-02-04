NYT’s Maggie Haberman Says Trump Is Partially To Blame For Iowa Caucus Debacle

The New York Times’ White House correspondent Maggie Haberman tweeted that President Donald Trump was partially to blame for the massive issues surrounding Monday’s Iowa caucuses.

The results of the Democratic Iowa caucus were delayed because of a problem with the application used to report results. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were still no results in. (RELATED: Here’s Why Joe Biden Is Floundering In Iowa, According To His Supporters)

Haberman tweeted that Trump is partially to blame for the situation in Iowa because he “has thrown accelerant on distrust of institutions.”

“He has highlighted the Dem party ills around this caucus in tweets,” Haberman wrote. “It is in contrast to [former President Barack] Obama on the Romney/Santo mess in 2012.”

One thing to consider amid the caucuses snafu – the president has thrown accelerant on distrust of institutions, and this is another one. He has highlighted the Dem party ills around this caucus in tweets. It is in contrast to Obama silence on the Romney/Santo mess in 2012. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 4, 2020

Trump sent a series of tweets after news broke that there were issues with reporting results in Iowa. He highlighted the issues with the Democratic Iowa caucus after they had occurred. The Iowa Democratic Party also issued a statement Tuesday confirming that the issue stemmed from a problem with the phone application.

The Democrat Party in Iowa really messed up, but the Republican Party did not. I had the largest re-election vote in the history of that great state, by far, beating President Obama’s previous record by a lot. Also, 97% Plus of the vote! Thank you Iowa! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

“Big WIN for us in Iowa tonight. Thank you!” Trump wrote Monday evening. “The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country.”

“It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault. As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition! When will the Democrats start blaming RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, instead of their own incompetence for the voting disaster that just happened in the Great State of Iowa?”