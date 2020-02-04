Nicolas Cage’s Upcoming Movie Where He Plays Himself Will Be Released In 2021

Nicolas Cage’s new movie “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” will be released in early 2021.

The movie with the star actor playing himself will hit theaters March 19, 2021. It’s expected to be Cage’s biggest movie in several years, according to The New York Post. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The plot of the film, according to The New York Post, is as follows:

Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan. When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.

I think we can all agree that Cage’s career has been in a bit of a downward spiral for several years now. I hate to say it, but it’s true.

He went from making hit after hit to starring in movies most of us never even hear about. To say he’s dropped off in the past decade would be a gigantic understatement.

I mean, this dude starred in “The Rock” with Sean Connery! Now, he makes movies that might as well just get tossed in the trash.

However, things appear to be turning around for him. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is going to be a gigantic production, and it’ll be the biggest one he’s done in a long time.

On top of that, there’s a new “National Treasure” in the works. That means Cage has the opportunity to make back-to-back hits.

For a guy who fell off of the map, he seems be setup for a big bounce back. Let’s hope it happens! At the very least, let’s hope the new “National Treasure” is fire.

I could watch about a dozen more movies with Cage as Benjamin Gates.