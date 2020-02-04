Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley To Boycott Trump’s State Of The Union Address

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley said Tuesday they will be skipping President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley both sent out tweets saying they will not be attending Trump’s address to Congress for a number of reasons. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution.”

After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump's lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution. None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it. Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

“The occupant of the White House incessantly stokes fear in people of color, women, healthcare providers, LGBTQ+ communities, low-income families, and many more. He does not embody the principles, the responsibility, the grace, nor the integrity that is required of the President of the United States,” Pressley said in a statement. (RELATED: Fourth Member Of ‘The Squad’ Breaks From Other Three, Endorses Warren)

“The State of the Union is hurting because of the occupant of the White House, who consistently demonstrates contempt for the American people, contempt for Congress, and contempt for our constitution – strong-arming a sham impeachment trial in the Senate. This presidency is not legitimate,” Pressley continued.

The State of the Union is hurting because of the occupant of the White House, who consistently demonstrates contempt for the American people, contempt for Congress & contempt for our constitution. I cannot in good conscience attend tonight's sham #SOTU → https://t.co/DTwG3Y7dK3 pic.twitter.com/Hres8eAFkK — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) February 4, 2020

There are six other Democrats who plan on skipping Trump’s address to Congress, including Texas Rep. Al Green, Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen, California Rep. Maxine Waters, Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson, and Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson. (RELATED: Pelosi Invites Trump To Give SOTU Address Days After Impeaching Him)

Ocasio-Cortez came under fire during Trump’s 2019 State of the Union for not applauding for the majority of his speech.

The House of Representatives officially voted Jan. 15 to send the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate and approved the House’s impeachment managers. The Senate is set to vote on acquiting Trump on Wednesday.