Petition To Remove Amber Heard From ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Gains Momentum

A petition to remove Amber Heard from “Aquaman 2” has reportedly gained momentum after an audio clip came out in which allegedly had the actress talking about physical abuse against ex-Johnny Depp.

The petition was started on Change.org to have the 33-year-old actress removed from the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel over claims that the “Zombieland” star allegedly physically abused Depp, according to WeGotThisCovered.com in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Leaked Depositions Paint Very Disturbing Picture Of Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Marriage)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Jan 20, 2020 at 12:55am PST

Part of the description on the petition reads:

Amber Heard has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp. In his $50 million lawsuit, Johnny Depp describes many incidents of domestic abuse that he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife Amber Heard, including one incident where she punched him twice in the face and another where she shattered his finger with a vodka bottle, and his finger had to be surgically reattached. He will bear the scar from that for the rest of his life.” Also, Amber Heard was arrested in 2009 for abusing a former domestic partner, Tasya Van Ree, demonstrating a repeated pattern of abuse by Amber Heard.

So far, more than 145,000 people have signed the petition under the headline, “Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2” since being created several months back. But the outlet noted that the signatures went from 45,000 to close to 140,000 shortly after reports surfaced of the alleged audio clip. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Sues Amber Heard For $50M In Defamation Suit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Oct 31, 2019 at 1:32pm PDT

It all comes after the hashtag “Justice For Johnny Depp” started trending after the Daily Mail reported about an alleged leaked audio recording in which Heard reportedly admitted to starting physical fights with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, per Newsweek.com.

In the alleged clip, the estranged couple reportedly were discussing various arguments they had in 2015 that reportedly include Heard admitting to “hitting” Depp and pelting him with pots and pans during one altercation, per Newsweek.

Heard and Depp tied the knot in February 2015. She then filed for divorce from Depp May 2016 after accusing the actor of beating her during their 18-months of marriage. Depp has denied the abuse and claimed it was “The Rum Diary” star who was abusive towards him.