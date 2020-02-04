Police Report Filed Against Floyd Mayweather, Accuser Says The Boxer’s Security Detail ‘Pushed Him’

A police report has been filed against legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather in the state of Florida.

According to TMZ Sports, Ricco Kimborough filed a police report for an alleged assault after Mayweather traded verbal shots with him and the star's security team "pushed him away from" the boxer on Super Bowl weekend at the Fontainebleau Hilton.

There’s a video of the incident, and it’s pretty laughable. Outside of Mayweather allegedly saying “You can get this ass-whooping for free,” it’s pretty vanilla.

Give it a watch below.

I can’t believe I’m about to do it, but I have to defend Mayweather on this one. Just based off of the video shared by TMZ, there’s no way Floyd should get in trouble.

A dude was being annoying, Mayweather wasn’t impressed, they traded some words and his security team tried to calm everything down.

How soft do you have to be in order to file a police report based off of the video above? Floyd wasn’t a threat at any point.

His security team was also doing their best to not let things escalate. Again, just off of the video, Kimborough doesn’t come off looking as great as I bet he thinks he does.

I’m not even a Floyd Mayweather fan, but I have to defend him on this one. What an absurd situation. TMZ reported the Miami police will now investigate, and I highly doubt this goes very far.