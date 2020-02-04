Trump Highlights Baby Born At 21 Weeks, Calls On Congress To Ban Late-Term Abortion

President Donald Trump highlighted a premature baby born at 21 weeks and called on lawmakers to ban late-term abortion Tuesday night at the State of the Union.

Trump delivered the State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night in Washington, D.C., where he discussed the birth of Ellie Schneider, a baby born at 21 weeks and six days.

“In 2017, doctors at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City [Missouri] delivered one of the earliest premature babies ever to survive, 21 weeks and 6 days and weighing less than a pound,” the president said. “Ellie was a born fighter. Through the skill of her doctors and the prayers of her parents, she won the battle of life.” (RELATED: Democrats Sit Quietly As Republicans Cheer Women’s Unemployment Numbers)

“Today she is a healthy 2-year-old girl sitting with her amazing mother, Robin,” Trump said, pointing to the child’s mother in the gallery. “We are glad to have you with us tonight.”

The president said that the premature baby “reminds us that every child is a miracle of life” and that his administration’s goal is to ensure that every baby “has the best chance to thrive and grow like Ellie.”



“I ask Congress to provide another $50-million to fund neo-natal research for America’s youngest patients,” the president said, before adding, amidst applause, “That’s why I am also calling upon members of Congress to pass legislation banning the late-term abortion of babies.”

WATCH:

“Whether we are Republican, Democrat or independent, surely we must all agree that every human life is a sacred gift of God. As we support America’s moms and dads, I signed the law providing the new parents in the federal work force paid family leave serving as a model for the rest of the country,” he continued.

