President Trump’s Approval Ratings Hit All-Time High

President Donald Trump has seen his approval ratings skyrocket during the months-long impeachment process that some expect will culminate in Trump’s acquittal Wednesday.

The president’s approval rating now sits at 49%, according to a poll published Tuesday by Gallup, up from 45% in the last Gallup poll. This is also the highest approval rating Trump has enjoyed since his inauguration in January 2017. (RELATED: The Tide Is Turning Against Democrats On Impeachment)

The poll also found 50% of Americans disapproving of the president’s job performance, leaving just 1% of those polled without an opinion.

The rise in support for Trump can likely be traced to an increased support for the Republican Party, which has apparently circled the wagons around the president since late last year, when he became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. (RELATED: Impeachment Proceedings Usually Move Swiftly, But Democrats Are Playing It Slow)

Gallup found that 94% of Republicans now approve of Trump’s job performance, up six points from last month. The poll also found an increasing majority of Americans identifying with the Republican Party, with 51% of Americans holding a favorable opinion of the party, which is up from 43% last year. In contrast, just 45% of Americans hold a positive view of the Democratic Party, down from 48% last year.

The Senate is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment against the president Wednesday, and Gallup found that 52% of Americans support Trump’s acquittal, compared to 46% who want to see him removed from office.