PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has To Keep The Momentum Up With A Huge Rivalry Game Against Minnesota

The Wisconsin Badgers need to get a huge win Wednesday night over Minnesota.

Coming off a monster upset over Michigan State, the Badgers need to get another win under our belt against the Gophers and improve to 14-9. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 2, 2020 at 9:08am PST

After all, this isn’t just your standard college basketball game in the middle of the week. This is a big rivalry game.

Well, it’s also when we remind Minnesota they’re our dumb little cousins we don’t let sit at the adult’s table during the holidays, but you get my point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 1, 2020 at 1:14pm PST

This is Minnesota’s Super Bowl. Playing Wisconsin is the biggest thing they do all year in basketball and football.

We’re traveling across the border to enemy territory to take on the Gophers. I remember the last time the Badgers traveled west to play Minnesota.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 27, 2020 at 7:18pm PST

We murdered their playoff hopes for football, and made sure they didn’t get to the B1G title game. While the implications aren’t as big Wednesday night, we’re still coming to take souls.

If we can string some wins together, then we’re going to be just fine once March rolls around. That starts Wednesday night by beating the Gophers, building on our momentum and preparing to finish down the stretch as strongly as possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 2, 2020 at 1:22pm PST

Tune in at 9:00 EST on BTN to watch all the B1G action unfold. The Badgers are in for a big night when we take the floor against the Gophers.