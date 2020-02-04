REPORT: Jeff Bezos Is Shopping For A Mansion With His Girlfriend, Price Tag Would Be More Than $100 Million

Billionaire Jeff Bezos is in the housing market with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

Sanchez and the Amazon founder have been mansion shopping ahead of Valentine’s Day, and the houses the richest man on the planet have apparently looked at in Beverly Hills and Bel Air cost more than $100 million, according to The New York Post. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I’m over here thinking a nice steak dinner would be a hell of a Valentine’s Day treat. I’m thinking that’d make me look pretty good. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Of course, I’m envisioning I have a girlfriend right now, but I think you all get the point. A steak dinner would do, right? (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Bezos is out here making guys around the world look bad. We’re talking about nice steak dinners, and he’s potentially going to buy a mansion worth more than $100.

Different strokes for different folks I guess. Life as a billionaire sure must be nice!

Imagine hitting your girlfriend’s phone and letting her know you just bought a mansion the price of a mega-yacht.

I can’t even imagine how that’d convo would go. I guess I’ll have to wait until I’m a billionaire to find out.

Either way, props to Bezos for trying to get himself a massive California palace. I’m not ever going to hate on a guy for getting his money, and spending it on a big house. That’s the kind of stuff I love to see!

H/T: Barstool Sports