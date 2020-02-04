EXCLUSIVE: GOP Strategist Reacts To Iowa Caucus Disaster, Explains Why Democrats Are Heading To A Bernie Sanders-Mike Bloomberg Showdown

GOP Strategist Adam Goodman joined Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc on Tuesday to discuss the disastrous Iowa caucus that was supposed to end Monday, but has spilled into the next day.
Goodman — who previously advised late Sen. John McCain, Trump‘s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and former presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush — claimed that Democrats have continually proved to be their own worst enemy. He predicted that the primary will eventually end in a showdown between Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
He also discussed the pending acquittal vote in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, adding that the effort to remove him from office was doomed from the beginning.
WATCH:
