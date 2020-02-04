Sanders Campaign Internal Data Looks Very Bad For Joe Biden

Internal Iowa caucus data from independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign looks very bad for former Vice President Joe Biden.

While the official results from Monday’s Iowa caucuses have not yet been released, internal data from the Sanders campaign has made its way to Twitter and it shows Biden at the bottom of the heap. (RELATED: Rage Against The Machine: Biden The Lone Primary Candidate Demanding ‘Full Explanations’ For Iowa Caucus System Failures)

According to numbers posted by McClatchy’s David Catanese, based on 60% of precincts, Biden was fifth in the first alignment and only barely edged out Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar to take the fourth spot in the second alignment. Sanders took the top spot in both alignments, followed by Indiana’s Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Here’s ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ internal account of the Iowa caucuses, based on 60% of precincts > pic.twitter.com/lG2CNYFPR9 — David Catanese (@davecatanese) February 4, 2020

Sanders reportedly sent the data out in response to Buttigieg’s claims of victory in Iowa, but not before he criticized the Indiana mayor for claiming victory prior to the official tallies being released.

Sen. @BernieSanders, responding to a question about @PeteButtigieg‘s post-#IowaCaucuses comments: “I don’t know how anybody declares victory before you have an official statement of election results.” — David Gura (@davidgura) February 4, 2020

Sanders senior adviser Jeff Weaver explained in a statement that the campaign had released the data because the supporters deserved to see the results of their hard work. “We recognize that this does not replace the full data from the Iowa Democratic Party, but we believe firmly that our supporters worked too hard for too long to have the results of that work delayed,” he said.