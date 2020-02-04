Sportsbooks In New Jersey Lost $4.28 Million On The Super Bowl

The Chiefs winning the Super Bowl over the 49ers wasn’t good for business for sportsbooks in New Jersey.

According to David Payne Purdum, books in the state lost a shocking $4.28 million when the Chiefs won the Lombardi Trophy this past Sunday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

New Jersey sportsbooks report $4,280,000 loss on Super Bowl. Handle was $54.2 million. h/t @AaronKatersky — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) February 4, 2020

Now, this is something I can get behind. This is something I’m all in on. There’s nothing that gets the blood pumping like a big gambling win.

You put your money down, you cheer like hell and you hope you know better than the oddsmakers. Clearly, the people in New Jersey got the job done.

Purdum’s tweet doesn’t break down how all the money was lost or what bets cashed the most, but I’m guessing money poured in on the Chiefs.

They might have only been favored by 1.5 points, but it seemed like everybody thought they were going to win.

The oddsmakers should have adjusted accordingly to try to stop their losses from getting out of hand. That doesn’t seem like it happened.

Anytime the gamblers are winning and the books are losing, then that’s a win for America. That means people out there are taking home a little extra money.

That’s the kind of action I’m all about.