Susan Collins Announces She Will Vote To Acquit Trump On Both Articles Of Impeachment

Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins announced Tuesday that she will vote to acquit President Donald Trump on both of the articles of impeachment against him.

“I do not believe that the House has met its burden of showing that the president’s conduct, however flawed, warrants the extreme step of immediate removal from office, nor does the record support the assertion by the House managers that the president must not remain in office one moment longer,” Collins said. She went on to say she would vote to acquit the president Wednesday.

The announcement comes after her and Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney broke with the party and voted for additional witnesses in the impeachment trial. (RELATED: Senate Votes No On Additional Witnesses In Impeachment Trial)

The Senate voted Saturday against bringing in additional witnesses to testify before the impeachment trial by a vote of 51-49. The Senate was expected to dismiss the motion for more witnesses after moderate Republicans apparently decided they had heard enough of the case. (RELATED: Rand Paul Reads The Question He Wasn’t Allowed To Ask On The Senate Floor)

The House of Representatives officially voted Jan. 15 to send the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate and approved the House’s impeachment managers.