Trump Awards Scholarship To Philadelphia 4th Grader In SOTU Moment

President Donald Trump awarded a scholarship to a Philadelphia fourth grader Tuesday night at the State of the Union.

The president delivered the State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night in Washington, D.C., where he discussed the importance of building an “inclusive society” and making sure that every American has the opportunity to get a “great education” and to “achieve the American dream.”

“Yet for too long countless American children have been trapped in failing government schools,” Trump said. “To rescue these students, 18 states created school choice in the form of opportunity championship — scholarships.”

“Tens of thousands of students remain on a waiting list,” the president added as the camera panned over a little girl, Janiyah Davis, seated with her mother. “One is a 4th grader from Philadelphia.”

Trump explained that the child’s mother Stephanie Davis is a single parent who would “do anything to give her daughter a better future.”

WATCH:



“But last year that was put further out of reach when Pennsylvania’s governor vetoed to extend a better education,” Trump said, adding:

“Stephanie, thank you very much for being here with your beautiful daughter. I have good news for you. I am pleased to inform you that your long wait is over. I can proudly announce tonight that an opportunity scholarship has become available. It’s going to you and you will soon be heading to the school of your choice.”

