For $2,500, White Women Can Learn About Their Inherent Racism

For $2,500 liberal white women can enjoy dinner with two hosts that aim to educate them on their inherent racism.

Race2Dinner is a two-hour event with hosts Regina Jackson and Saira Rao, attended by liberal white women who seek to untangle their racism and learn to be more cognizant of it so as to be part of the solution.

Jackson and Rao believe white liberal women are receptive to change, while white men and white women who voted for Trump aren’t going to change their racist behaviors and aren’t worth the effort. (RELATED: White Women Can Now Go To Dinners So That They Can Be Shamed For Racism)

The event includes the embellishments of a nice dinner, such as appetizers and pasta. “If you did this in a conference room, they’d leave,” Rao tells The Guardian. “But white women have been taught to never leave the table.”

Why liberal white women pay a lot of money to learn over dinner how they’re racist A growing number of women are paying to confront their privilege – and racism – at dinners that cost $2,500 https://t.co/pitH6Ewe3y — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) February 3, 2020



Jackson believes its precisely their proximity to wealth and power that instills in them an inherent racism, which the hosts seek to bring to the fore by asking questions such as “What was a racist thing you did recently?”

Rao ran for Congress in 2018 on an anti-racist manifesto after campaigning for Hillary Clinton, according to the Guardian. Rao also rebuked the “pink-pussy-hat-wearing” women of the Democratic Party,” and has developed an anger that she has articulated on Twitter toward white people and others who don’t share her sentiment.

“White folks – before telling me that your Indian husband or wife or friend or colleague doesn’t agree with anything I say about racism or thinks I’m crazy, please Google ‘token,’ ‘internalized oppression’ and ‘gaslighting’.”

A reported unnamed attendee of the dinner told The Guardian that they found Rao dogmatic. The attendee also said she left out facts to suit her narrative. She described Rao as “the Trump of the alt-left.” Another woman who attended one of the dinners said that Rao was unaware of her own class privilege, and that the dinner was created to set the white women up to fail.

On the Race2Dinner website, there are several ways to invest in smashing racism. One can buy a membership at $5 or $12 per month. One can also consult with both Jackson and Rao, totaling at $300, or individually with each, for $150. Website visitors can also peruse the video selection, which includes a video featuring “Resident White Woman, Lisa Bond,” who is part of the Race2Dinner event, explaining the stereotyping of white woman and white fragility.