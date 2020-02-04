The XFL Begins Saturday. What Should Fans Expect?

The XFL will officially return Saturday, and football fans around the country should be excited.

Vince McMahon’s eight team league will get underway when the Seattle Dragons travels to D.C. to play the Defenders, and Los Angeles travels to Houston later in the day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I can’t wait for the XFL and Saturday to get here. After the Alliance of American football went down in flames, fans have been wondering if spring football would ever succeed.

After all the AAF seemed like it had a lot of potential. It didn’t even make it to the end of the first season.

I don’t think we’re going to run into those problems with the new version of the XFL. Vince McMahon is a business genius, he knows how to market, Oliver Luck is the commissioner, there are some talented players like Cardale Jones in the league and the marketing as been top notch.

If the XFL fails, then I’ll never believe a spring football league will ever work. Luckily, I’m very confident Saturday will be the start of something special, especially considering the games will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, Fox and FS1.

Football fans crave action, and the part of the year without the NFL and college football can be brutal. The XFL is hoping to fill that void, and I hope they do.

All the necessary pieces are in place, the games are airing on major TV networks and people are excited. Saturday is when we’ll get our first look at the product. It should be a fun time.

You can watch the first game of the season at 2:00 EST on ABC!