Adam Schiff Cheers Mitt Romney For ‘Moral Courage’ In Impeachment Vote

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff voiced his support for Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney after the latter announced Wednesday that he would vote to convict President Donald Trump on abuse of power.

Romney announced his decision ahead of the scheduled Wednesday afternoon vote, saying that he would vote in favor of conviction on the impeachment charge of abuse of power but against conviction on the charge of obstruction of Congress. (RELATED: ‘An Assault On The Constitution’: Mitt Romney Will Vote To Convict President Donald Trump)

Schiff responded in a tweet, claiming that he had “proven Trump guilty” and praising Romney for standing “against this dangerously immoral president” and displaying “moral courage.”

Having proven Trump guilty, I asked if there was just one Republican Senator who would say “enough” Who would stand up against this dangerously immoral president Who would display moral courage Who would do impartial justice as their oath required and convict And there is. https://t.co/xNHi2CP6oF — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 5, 2020

Schiff was not the only Democrat to rally behind Romney.

#Romney is doing the right thing voting to remove Trump, but it is truly frightening that we’ve reached a point where Democrats are waiting with breathless anticipation for people like #JohnBolton and #MittRomney to save us. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) February 5, 2020

REALITY CHECK: Every single Republican, not just #Romney, should vote to remove Trump, a criminal president.#Impeachment — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) February 5, 2020

Senator Romney reminds us that it is not impossible to do the right thing, it’s just hard. That putting country over party isn’t just a slogan, it’s our solemn obligation. That individuals who have courage and conviction can change history, and have an obligation to try. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 5, 2020

With this vote, @MittRomney has guaranteed himself a terrible storm in the near term, but a permanent place in history as a true profile in courage. Great respect. https://t.co/v0UWRyxIN1 — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) February 5, 2020

Will any other Republicans stand up for truth, justice and the American way?#AmericansFindTrumpGuilty https://t.co/ZuGEzRG2wR — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) February 5, 2020

GOP Chairwoman — and Romney’s own niece — Ronna Romney McDaniel disagreed with her uncle, tweeting, “This is not the first time I have disagreed with Mitt, and I imagine it will not be the last. The bottom line is President Trump did nothing wrong, and the Republican Party is more united than ever behind him. I, along with the @GOP, stand with President Trump.”