Politics

Adam Schiff Cheers Mitt Romney For ‘Moral Courage’ In Impeachment Vote

Republican Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney Holds Election Night Gathering In Boston

Justin Sullivan/Getty Image

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff voiced his support for Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney after the latter announced Wednesday that he would vote to convict President Donald Trump on abuse of power.

Romney announced his decision ahead of the scheduled Wednesday afternoon vote, saying that he would vote in favor of conviction on the impeachment charge of abuse of power but against conviction on the charge of obstruction of Congress. (RELATED: ‘An Assault On The Constitution’: Mitt Romney Will Vote To Convict President Donald Trump)

Schiff responded in a tweet, claiming that he had “proven Trump guilty” and praising Romney for standing “against this dangerously immoral president” and displaying “moral courage.”

Schiff was not the only Democrat to rally behind Romney.

GOP Chairwoman — and Romney’s own niece — Ronna Romney McDaniel disagreed with her uncle, tweeting, “This is not the first time I have disagreed with Mitt, and I imagine it will not be the last. The bottom line is President Trump did nothing wrong, and the Republican Party is more united than ever behind him. I, along with the @GOP, stand with President Trump.”