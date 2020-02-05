Bengals Legend T.J. Houshmandzadeh Says The Team Should Trade The First Pick If They Get The Right Offer

Bengals legend T.J. Houshmandzadeh thinks the team should trade the first pick in the 2020 draft if they get a good enough offer.

As of right now, it's widely-believed the Bengals will use the first overall pick to draft LSU Heisman winner Joe Burrow. They really haven't seemed interested in trading back at all. Yet, their former star receiver says they should be open to it.

Houshmandzadeh told the team’s website the following about potentially trading out of the top spot and not taking Burrow:

Do I want to draft him if I’m the Bengals? Yeah, but if the Dolphins are going to offer me three first-rounders, or if some team is going to offer me two first-rounders this year and a first-rounder next year, I have to strongly consider it for the good of the team.”

It’s hard to disagree with Houshmandzadeh on this one. The reality of the situation is that Trevor Lawrence is ready and waiting to be the first pick in 2021, and he’s a better overall prospect than Burrow.

Worst case scenario, the Bengals stack up several first round picks, tank and draft Lawrence first overall in 2021.

If anything, that might honestly be a better plan than taking Burrow first overall this season. They’d get a better quarterback, and be able to load up on talent.

At the very least, the Bengals should be open to having the conversation about trading out of the pick, especially if it involves getting three first round selections in return.

We’ll see what happens, but it should be an interesting time going into the draft. The Bengals have some big decisions to make.