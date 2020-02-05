Giant Brawl Starts During Women’s Basketball Game Between Alabama State And Texas Southern

A massive brawl broke out during a recent women’s basketball game between Alabama State and Texas Southern.
During a Monday night game, an all-out melee started, and players were going wild on each other. According to Bleacher Report, nobody had been suspended as of Tuesday night.
You can watch the absurd fight below.
Chillouutttt #Myasu pic.twitter.com/JUJE5auAhP
— jayv (@jayv2truu) February 4, 2020
This might be the most fascinating moment in a women's basketball game in my lifetime. Short of the Tennessee/Vanderbilt comedy of errors, this moment is by far and away the best.
It’s women’s basketball. What are they doing? Imagine being on either of these two teams and thinking there’s anything out on the court worth fighting over.
Give me a break. Everybody needs to take a step back and relax. If it weren’t so funny these two teams got into a brawl, it’d just be sad.
It’s women’s basketball, folks. Nobody, and I mean nobody, takes it seriously.
At the same time, we have to give them their props for providing what might be the most entertaining moment in the history of the sport.
At least they have that going for them.