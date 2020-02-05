Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Says Kareem Hunt’s Police Situation Is ‘Not Acceptable’

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam doesn’t sound too pleased with running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunt was recently stopped by police in the Cleveland area, and he had marijuana confiscated him. It was just the latest issue in a string of problems for the talented NFL star.

According to Tom Withers, the owner of the team told the media Wednesday that Hunt’s actions are “not acceptable and he has to do better.”

On Kareem Hunt, Haslam said his behavior was “not acceptable and he has to do better.”#Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) February 5, 2020

No kidding Hunt has to do better. How many chances is this guy going to get? Sure, he didn’t get arrested, but it’s the latest example he’s just not taking the NFL seriously.

He already got booted from the Chiefs after he appeared to kick a woman, and now he’s once again proven to not be focused on what matters.

Is having weed on you the biggest problem in the world? No, but it’s against NFL rules, and Hunt can’t be burning chances with the league.

He just can’t be. He’s already burned through more than enough.

Hopefully, Hunt gets his act figured out or he’ll be looking for a new job.