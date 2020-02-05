Watch Chris Rock And Samuel L. Jackson In The Trailer For ‘Spiral’

“Spiral” with Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson looks like it’s going to be terrifying.
The plot details aren’t known, and IMDB says, “Plot details kept under wraps. Described as a re-imagining of the horror film ‘Saw’.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)
Judging from the trailer, we’re in for a wild time as Rock and Jackson’s characters try to find out what the hell is happening.
Watch the trailer below.
This looks like a damn good movie. When I first heard about the “Saw” movies, I really wasn’t interested. The horror/gore genre wasn’t really my thing.
However, I lived with somebody during college who introduced me to them, and I thought they were actually pretty fascinating.
I liked them a lot more than I thought I would.
Now, we’re getting our first film from the “Saw” universe in several years. It’s also just not any movie. It’s got Hollywood stars Chris Rock and Samuel Jackson in it.
If that doesn’t get you hyped up, I don’t know what will.
You can catch “Spiral” with Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson starting May 15, 2020. It should be a fun time!