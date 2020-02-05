Disney+ Reaches 28.6 Million Subscribers

Disney+ has reached a ton of subscribers only a few months after launching.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said during a Tuesday earnings call that the streaming service has hit 28.6 million subscribers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (REVIEW: ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Is A Solid Conclusion To An Epic Saga)

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say business is booming right now for Disney. It’s absolutely booming. Nearly 30 million subscribers in the first few months!

It’s raining money on Iger’s head right now.

The streaming wars are 100% full-on, and I’m here for it. I’m here for every second of this kind of action. Do you know why?

It’s super simple. It’s actually shockingly simple.

Competition makes everybody better. That’s the reality of the situation. The more subscribers Disney+ has, then the more money it has.

The more money it has, the better quality shows it can make. The same can be said for Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.

The better the shows, the quicker everybody has to start cranking up their own quality.

I hope all the streaming services just continue to crush it. Disney+ is the new kid on the block, and they’re looking to shake things up.

Let’s hope the success of “The Mandalorian” kick starts some more success. That’d be good news for consumers everywhere!