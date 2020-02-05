Donald Trump Jr. Calls For Mitt Romney To Be Expelled From GOP

Donald Trump Jr. raged at Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney in a series of tweets Wednesday, calling for him to be “expelled” from the Republican Party.

“Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now. He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP” Trump Jr. said in a social media post.

“Mitt should have already learned this lesson in 2012, but he’s too desperate for affirmation from those who will never actually respect him. #ExpelMitt” he added.

Romney made waves in Washington on Wednesday by announcing his intent to vote to convict President Donald Trump on abuse of power in the impeachment trial. (RELATED: Mitt Romney ‘Deeply’ Troubled By Trump-Ukraine Transcript)

“I believe that attempting to corrupt an election to maintain power is about as egregious an assault on the Constitution as can be made,” he said.

“And for that reason, it is a high crime and misdemeanor, and I have no choice under the oath that I took but to express that conclusion.”