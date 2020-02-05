Trump’s SOTU TV Ratings Tank, Down 25% From Last Year

President Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union (SOTU) address drew a substantially smaller viewership than last year, according to preliminary ratings.
Trump’s 2020 SOTU Tuesday evening saw an average of 15.23 million viewers on ABC, Fox, CBS and NBC according to Nielsen’s fast national ratings. Comparatively, the 2019 SOTU drew in 46.79 million viewers according to the Hollywood Reporter.
These numbers are likely to change and cable news coverage coupled with live telecast will increase the final numbers. Still, viewership is down about 25% from 2019’s comparative figure, Hollywood Reporter noted.
CBS saw the most viewers for the SOTU address with 4.24 million viewers, followed by 4.05 million on NBC. Fox News drew in 3.5 million and ABC had 3.45 million viewers, the preliminary ratings show.
The president’s speech included reuniting a service member with his family and awarding conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The evening included a few moments of contention between Democrats and the president, most notably when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up Trump’s speech just seconds after it ended. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Breaks Protocol With State Of The Union Introduction)
Despite the drama Tuesday evening, far more people tuned into Sunday’s Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Fransisco 49ers. Early data indicated about 99.9 million people tuned into the game – over six times more than Trump’s SOTU speech saw.