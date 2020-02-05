Duke Star Cassius Stanley Throws Down Absurd Dunk Against Boston College

Duke star Cassius Stanley threw down an absurd dunk Tuesday night during a win over Boston College.
Early in the game, Stanley raced down the court and found a wide-open path to the rim. A Blue Devils teammate lobbed him the ball and he smashed it with authority. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
He didn’t just jump. He floated through the air. Watch the incredible play below.
Cassius Stanley floating for the slam pic.twitter.com/Lih8dDp8vR
— ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2020
Watching dunks like the one above will never get old. They’re absolutely awesome, and they’re a great reminder of how absurdly athletic some people are.
Look at the air Stanley got under him on that play. How many people walking the planet do you think could have done that?
Not many at all is the answer.
Props to Stanley for putting on another show for fans of the sport. Even if you hate Duke, you have to admit that was a hell of a play.
He’s quickly becoming one of the most entertaining players in the game.