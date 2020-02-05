Gardner Minshew Credits His Success In Part To His Dad Reading Him ‘Tarzan’ As A Little Kid

Gardner Minshew’s secret sauce to his success might have a little to do with the book his dad read him multiple times as a kid.

“When I was a little kid, he wouldn’t read me kid’s books. He read me “Tarzan, Lord of the Apes” the 1800s classic, like over and over because he didn’t want to read kid’s books. I think that as a lot to do with where I’m at today,” the Jaguars quarterback said during a recent appearance on the Barstool Sports podcast “Pardon My Take.”

Will these stories ever stop? Seriously, will the Minshew stories ever come to an end? I sure as hell hope not because they’re always entertaining. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I kind of relate a lot to this one. When I was a kid, I didn’t have time for books meant for children. I was reading “Band of Brothers” and other war novels.

It’s not “Tarzan” but it’s in the same vein of reading stuff meant for older people.

Why read a book meant for children when you can read some stuff that’s genuinely interesting? Forget reading “Curious George.”

Teach your kids the classics. Teach them about Tarzan, teach them about “Band of Brothers” and let them, of course, read “Harry Potter.”

Props to Minshew’s dad for raising his son the proper way. We love to see it!