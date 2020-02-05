James O’Keefe’s Twitter Account Suspended For ‘Posting Private Information’

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas had his Twitter account suspended Tuesday for violating Twitter policy by allegedly “posting private information” after O’Keefe mentioned the names of Bernie Sanders campaign volunteers who he claims are actually paid employees.

O’Keefe’s tweet was sent on Jan. 22 and included a retraction request to Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel, who had reported about Project Veritas’ “#Expose2020” Sanders campaign.

Twitter suspends Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe for reporting on Democrat Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/yTlOgQzAKy — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 5, 2020



O’Keefe said that Weigel had claimed the subjects of the Project Veritas campaign were volunteers, but that they were paid campaign staffers and that their information was already in the public domain. Attached to the tweet is what appears to be a disbursement record of Kyle Jurek as a Bernie 2020 employee. (Related: Bernie Sanders Campaign Organizer Says ‘F**king Cities Burn If Trump Gets Re-elected, According To Project Veritas Video)

Project Veritas has published audio clips of Sanders campaign staffers speaking candidly about radical elements of the campaign. Mason Baird, South Carolina Field Organizer for the Sanders Campaign, is recorded saying that he’s “canvassed with someone who’s an anarchist, and with someone who’s a Marxist/Leninist. So we attract radical, truly radical people in the campaign… obviously that’s not outward facing.”(Related: James O’Keefe’s Facebook Page Shuts Down)

Baird appears on video saying that the stories Americans are told about the gulags “and the persecution of the kulaks and things like that are exaggerated,” and that “we certainly don’t have a straight perspective on that stuff here in America.”

Martin Weissgerber, one of the names in the tweet that resulted in O’Keefe being suspended, allegedly said that the gulags “were founded as re-education camps” and “what will help is when we send all the Republicans to the re-education camps.”