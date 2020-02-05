Jessica Simpson Says Tony Romo Broke Up With Her Because He Thought She Was Cheating With John Mayer

Tony Romo kicked Jessica Simpson to the curb because he thought she was cheating on him.

According to TMZ, Simpson revealed in her new book “Open Book” that the former Dallas Cowboys star dumped her because he thought she was cheating with music artist John Mayer, whom she had previously dated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The star musician claims she ran into Mayer at her parents’ house when he was there to talk to them, and made the decision to conceal that from Romo, despite her claim nothing happened.

Eventually, he found out about it due to an email, and that was the end of that relationship. She added that Romo eventually realized she hadn’t been cheating on him with John Mayer.

Yeah, I’m not sure anybody can blame Romo for this one. Was it an overreaction? That’s only for Romo to say, but hiding the fact you ran into your ex at your parents’ place is suspicious to say the least.

I think most people would probably dump somebody over that fact too.

It’s only made worse by the fact Romo found out accidentally by seeing an email. There’s no better way to prove you’re not a trustworthy individual than through the sequence of events described by Simpson in her book.

She ran into her ex, chose to hide the fact it happened and then Romo found out by accident. I don’t care what anybody says, that’s going to be suspicious to anybody with a rational brain.

If nothing happened, then why did she feel the need to hide it?

I think it’s safe to say we all #StandWithRomo.