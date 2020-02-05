Khabib Nurmagomedov Calls Conor McGregor An ‘Idiot,’ Says He Won’t Fight Him For $100 Million

Khabib Nurmagomedov has made it clear again that he has no interest in a rematch with Conor McGregor.

A potential rematch with McGregor has been talked about nonstop ever since the Irish-born star beat Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246. Some big numbers have been thrown around, but it's clear that Khabib just isn't interested.

Khabib said the following in a video shared by RT when asked if he’d be interested in fighting McGregor for the rumored $100 million price tag:

Why do I need that kind of money? There are so many organizations. For example, there’s not only [soccer] for the blind, there’s sambo and other sports. Let [the UFC] give it to them if they don’t know what to do with the money. But giving me $100 million for me to beat up that idiot again? I don’t think that’s rational.

You can watch his full comments below.

Do we think it’s safe to say Khabib just doesn’t want to fight McGregor? I just don’t understand why he wouldn’t do it.

The first fight was electric, and he won. If anything, this would just be an easy opportunity for Khabib to notch another major victory.

Plus, it could be the biggest fight in UFC history, especially if it goes down in Russia.

I also find it really hard to believe Khabib wouldn’t fight McGregor for $100 million. I don’t care what he says. I’m just not buying it.

That’s an absurd amount of cash. That’s generational money and then some gravy on top. Anybody who says they’d turn down that much cash is simply out of their mind.

Khabib can say whatever he wants, but I’m not buying $100 million wouldn’t get the job done. I’m just not. We’ll see what happens, but if McGregor gets another big win, then I’d bet just about anything a rematch happens.