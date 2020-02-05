Politics

Liz Warren Finishes In 5th Place In Pocahontas County, Iowa

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks to the media as the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump continues in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts -

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter
Font Size:

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren finished in fifth place in Pocahontas County, Iowa.

The Iowa Democratic Party released the first partial vote count from Monday night’s Iowa caucuses Tuesday showing former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg holding a slight lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The partial vote count also showed Warren, of Massachusetts, in fifth place in Pocahontas County, Iowa with all precincts reporting.

Buttigieg received 34% of the delegates in Pocahontas County, according to the Detroit Free Press, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Vice President Joe Biden had 22%. Sen. Bernie Sanders took 10%, followed by Warren with 8%.

News of Warren’s placement in Pocahontas County comes after years of President Donald Trump calling Massachusetts senator “Pocahontas” — a reference to Warren’s claim that she has Cherokee ancestry. (RELATED: Democrats Sit Quietly As Republicans Cheer Women’s Unemployment Numbers)

Warren has claimed throughout her academic career that she has Cherokee ancestry. She listed herself as “Native American” on a Texas state bar registration form in April 1986 and as a minority in the Association of American Law Schools directory from 1986 to 1994.

She taught at Harvard Law School before she became a politician, and as recently as 1996, the school referred to her as Harvard Law School’s only Native American professor.

The Massachusetts senator touted results of a genetic test showing that she had between 1/64th and 1/1024th Native American ancestry as vindication of her claims. Warren removed sections of her campaign website that showed results of the DNA test in August.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.