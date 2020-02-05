Liz Warren Finishes In 5th Place In Pocahontas County, Iowa

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren finished in fifth place in Pocahontas County, Iowa.

The Iowa Democratic Party released the first partial vote count from Monday night’s Iowa caucuses Tuesday showing former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg holding a slight lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The partial vote count also showed Warren, of Massachusetts, in fifth place in Pocahontas County, Iowa with all precincts reporting.

Buttigieg received 34% of the delegates in Pocahontas County, according to the Detroit Free Press, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Vice President Joe Biden had 22%. Sen. Bernie Sanders took 10%, followed by Warren with 8%.

News of Warren’s placement in Pocahontas County comes after years of President Donald Trump calling Massachusetts senator “Pocahontas” — a reference to Warren’s claim that she has Cherokee ancestry. (RELATED: Democrats Sit Quietly As Republicans Cheer Women’s Unemployment Numbers)

Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

Warren has claimed throughout her academic career that she has Cherokee ancestry. She listed herself as “Native American” on a Texas state bar registration form in April 1986 and as a minority in the Association of American Law Schools directory from 1986 to 1994.

She taught at Harvard Law School before she became a politician, and as recently as 1996, the school referred to her as Harvard Law School’s only Native American professor.

The Massachusetts senator touted results of a genetic test showing that she had between 1/64th and 1/1024th Native American ancestry as vindication of her claims. Warren removed sections of her campaign website that showed results of the DNA test in August.

