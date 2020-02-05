Megan Thee Stallion Hilariously Denies That She’s ‘F**king’ G-Eazy

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion denied she’s “f**king” musician G-Eazy after the two were spotted getting cozy during Super Bowl LIV.

The “Hot Girl Summer” singer tweeted out her denial Tuesday after the internet exploded with thoughts on the kissing moment shared on social media.

Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out ???? but I am not fucking G Eazy. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 4, 2020



“Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out … but I am not f**king G Eazy,” she tweeted.

Hot Girl Meg and G-Eazy were first spotted together at the Maxim Big Game Experience party Sunday night. Shortly after, video surfaced of the two musicians making out. Even though Megan Thee Stallion denied the two were together, G-Eazy shared a photo of the rapper on his Instagram account captioned with blue hearts, further igniting the dating rumors. (RELATED: Halsey Freaks Out On Fan Who Yelled Ex-Boyfriend G-Eazy’s Name During Performance)

“I don’t know if they are dating or not,” a source told Page Six. “They happened to be at the same party — he’s very good looking and she’s smoking hot.”

Can you imagine sharing a photo of a girl you were into, and then she just goes on social media and shuts the whole thing down? How brutal. G-Eazy clearly is into Hot Girl Meg, and why wouldn’t he be? I’m just not sure if she’s into him.