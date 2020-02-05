Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Enjoying New Life: ‘A Weight Has Been Lifted,’ Says Friend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly are truly enjoying this new life, with a friend sharing that a “weight has been lifted” following their decision to step away from their royal roles.

“This decision [to leave] had been weighing on them for a long time, and they are relieved to have it done,” a friend close to the royal couple shared with People magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jan 8, 2020 at 10:33am PST

“A weight has been lifted off their shoulders.” the friend added. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

The friend shared that now the life of the former “Suits” actress and her royal husband consists of things like hikes in the woods near their Vancouver Island mansion off the Pacific Coast where the are raising their nine-month old son, Archie.

“They both love to be outside and have been loving it there,” explained a friend, adding that the couple is enjoying doing simple things like yoga and walks with their family dogs.

“They are enjoying living a quiet life,” an insider shared with the outlet. “They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan [Markle] cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.”

And as far as what else they former royals are up to, a close friend said that, “It’s full throttle for them right now. They have a lot happening in 2020, and it will be really exciting to see.”

It all comes after Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement last month releasing Harry and Markle of their duties, stating that they are “no longer working members of the Royal Family.”