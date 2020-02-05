Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney will vote to convict President Donald Trump on the abuse of power impeachment charge, he announced Wednesday.

Romney is the first Republican to support Trump’s removal, saying Wednesday that “the case was made” following the Senate’s impeachment trial. The Utah senator added that he would not be voting obstruction of Congress, the second article of impeachment.

“I believe that attempting to corrupt an election to maintain power is about as egregious an assault on the Constitution as can be made,” Romney said. “And for that reason, it is a high crime and misdemeanor, and I have no choice under the oath that I took but to express that conclusion.”

Romney has been critical of the president and noted he knew the decision would likely cause problems for his political future. He said the potential consequences are “unimaginable.” (RELATED: Romney Remains #NeverTrump, Has No Plans To Endorse POTUS In 2020)

“I recognize there is going to be enormous consequences for having reached this conclusion,” Romney added.

“My vote will likely be in the minority in the Senate, but irrespective of these things, with my vote, I will tell my children and their children that I did my duty to the best of my ability, believing that my country expected of me. I will only be one name among many, no more, no less, to future generations of Americans who look at the record of his trial,” Romney added.

The Senate is expected to vote for Trump’s acquittal later Wednesday.

This will make Romney the first senator in History to vote in favor of removing a president of his own party in a Senate impeachment trial.