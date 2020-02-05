Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had already pre-ripped pages of President Donald Trumps State of the Union speech before standing and ripping the pages apart when the president concluded his speech.

The Trump War Room Twitter account posted footage of the California lawmaker making small tears to the speech around 9:49 p.m. as Trump was talking about “new cures for childhood cancer” and about to address conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh. Then, at 10:24 p.m., Pelosi stood and ripped the entire speech in half.

Video confirms Nancy Pelosi ripping up the #SOTU speech was PREMEDITATED: 9:49 PM: Pelosi makes small tears to the paper after POTUS mentions “new cures for childhood cancer” and eradicating AIDS. 10:24 PM: Pelosi holds up the already torn paper and finishes ripping it in half. pic.twitter.com/IR2y9CeYVo — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 5, 2020

The New York Post posted a picture of the pre-ripped pages:

Nancy Pelosi ‘pre-ripped’ pages of Trump’s SOTU speech, video shows https://t.co/e4bItGSTPt pic.twitter.com/Ef8YeIVGCx — New York Post (@nypost) February 5, 2020

Any debate about whether the House Speaker's decision was premeditated or done in the heat of the moment seemed settled after Red State editor Brandon Morse posted a video of Pelosi "testing to see if she could rip the speech before the speech even started."

Here’s Pelosi testing to see if she could rip the speech before the speech even started. She was planning to do it from the start. pic.twitter.com/1gEMlYrNB7 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 5, 2020

Although the Democratic House Speaker was harshly criticized for ripping up the speech in such a public fashion, she later defended her actions to Fox News as “the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.”

“I tore it up,” she said. “I was trying to find one page with truth on it. I couldn’t.”