Nothing But Contempt During President Trump’s State Of The Union

President Donald Trump opened his State of the Union address with remarks that focused on the positive, saying, “In just 3 short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline, and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny.”

President Trump’s third annual address to congress came just one day before the Senate’s impeachment vote. President Trump who was impeached by the United States House of Representatives in December, did not mention the trial which is still ongoing in the Senate.

However, President Trump’s snub of Nancy Pelosi’s offered handshake suggested his impeachment in the House was still on his mind. (RELATED: Democrats Sit Quietly As Republicans Cheer Women’s Unemployment Numbers)

The Senate is expected to vote in favor of acquitting the president, though West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin suggested censuring the president in an effort to find a bipartisan solution.

When Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott was asked on his way into the House Chambers for the State of the Union, whether he or other Congressional Republicans would consider censorship he said, “I think it’s wrong. Why don’t they start doing what the American public want, pass some bills about lowering drug prices, focus on securing the border, immigration reform rather than constantly just attacking the president.”

New York Democratic Congressman Max Rose, who voted for impeachment in the House seemed less convinced that it was “wrong”. Saying, “I’ll have to get back to you on that, what I’m interested is to see right now is what the President has to say that can unify America, that’s what we got to be focused on right now.”

Though country unification seemed sparse as there were some small protests by Democrats in the chamber, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi concluded the evening by ripping up President Trump’s speech.