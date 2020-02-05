REPORT: PAC-12 Could Fall Behind The SEC And Big 10 In Athletic Payouts By More Than $120 Million Over 5 Years

The PAC-12 could be in some serious financial trouble down the road when compared to other power conferences.

The Mercury News published a fascinating look at TV deals for certain conferences and the athletic money that gets distributed to schools. The publication painted a dark picture for the PAC-12, and they might soon get lapped by the SEC and Big 10. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In annual payout projections by The Mercury News, the PAC-12 could fall behind the SEC in revenue by $128.3 million over the next five years.

It’s even worse for the PAC-12 when compared to the Big 10. It could fall behind the B1G by a stunning $138.8 million over the next five years.

The PAC-12 is so screwed that it’s not even funny. How did they become such a weak conference? It doesn’t make much sense.

I remember back in the day when Oregon and USC were legit, and the PAC-12 was to be feared. On top of that, UCLA basketball was also balling.

It really does seem like the PAC-12 is on the fast track to obscurity. If they honestly fall more than $100 million behind the SEC and Big 10, then it’s game over.

There’s no coming back from that. They’ll essentially be in limbo between being a Power 5 conference and a mid-major.

What a sad state of affairs for the once proud conference.

Do better, folks. Do much better.