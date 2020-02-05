‘Rough Night’: Parkland Father Fred Guttenberg Explains Outburst That Got Him Escorted From SOTU

Fred Guttenberg was escorted from Tuesday evening’s State of the Union address after he yelled back at President Donald Trump during his speech.

Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jaime in the Parkland school shooting at Marjory Stoneman-Douglas High School, explained on Twitter that he had allowed his emotions to get the best of him. (RELATED: Century-Old Tuskegee Airman Snaps To Attention And Salutes Trump, Then Smiles And Gives A Finger Gun)

“Tonight was a rough night,” he tweeted. “I disrupted the State Of The Union and was detained because I let my emotions get the best of me. I simply want to be able to deal with the reality of gun violence and not have to listen to the lies about the 2A as happened tonight.”

Guttenberg followed with an apology to his friends and family, adding, “That said, I should not have yelled out. I am thankful for the overwhelming support that I am receiving. However, I do owe my family and friends an apology. I have tried to conduct myself with dignity throughout this process and I will do better as I pursue gun safety.”

Guttenberg’s outburst immediately followed Trump’s promise to defend the 2nd Amendment: