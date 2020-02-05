Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Slams A Beer During Super Bowl Parade

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pulled off an awesome move Wednesday.

During the Super Bowl parade, the man whose golden arm beat the San Francisco 49ers was tossed a beer from the crowd.

What he did next was outstanding. He cracked it open and slammed it in front of the wild crowd. Watch the incredible moment below.

Patrick Mahomes with the catch and slam (via ig:JasonGrill) pic.twitter.com/GZu9sfMtLD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2020

Incredible. Absolutely incredible performance from Mahomes. Is there anything this guy can't do? Anything at all?

He's out on the gridiron slinging touchdown passes one day and slamming beers with the boys the next. If that's not a leader, then I don't know what is.

I hope the Chiefs keep this energy up for a very long time. I'm not even a fan of the team. I couldn't care less whether or not they win.

I’m a fan of the Lions, but the Chiefs are just too much damn fun to hate, especially with a guy like Mahomes leading the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Feb 4, 2020 at 2:38pm PST

Stay frosty, Patrick! Stay frosty!