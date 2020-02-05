EXCLUSIVE: Pence Rips Pelosi’s Behavior During Trump’s State Of The Union

Vice President Mike Pence blasted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday for her behavior during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

“I think it was a new low. Well, you know, I served in the House of Representatives for 12 years and in the State of the Union is a tradition when the Congress comes together. When the House and Senate welcome the president to the Capitol for a report on the State of the Union to address the nation. And the contrast was remarkable,” Pence said.

“President Trump made a speech that was focused on America and I thought by her actions. Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried to make it about her. And I think the American people see through this. The progress we’ve made over the last three years is incredible,” Pence continued.

Pence also mentioned that Pelosi was continuing to make noises and complaints to him throughout Trump’s address to Congress.

WATCH:

“Not just at the end of the speech, but during the course of the speech, she was muttering to me throughout and making some complaints,” the vice president said.

“I think it was very disappointing to me because I really think that what the American people saw in the president’s State of the Union address was an optimistic view of an America that is stronger than ever before,” Pence concluded.

Check out TheDC’s videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico