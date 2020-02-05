‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Reacts To Contestant’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Marlin Conservation Scandal

“Bachelor” Peter Weber has spoken out regarding contestant Victoria F’s involvement in a marlin conservation campaign.

Victoria F. originally faced backlash after the internet thought she modeled for a white supremacy group after photos of her wearing “White Lives Matter” apparel surfaced. Since, it has been confirmed the apparel was actually for a blue and white marlin conservation group.

ApPaReNtLy this is for white marlin conservation but I’m having a hard time believing that’s the only message these clothes are sending https://t.co/opYMqcLDaH — rach against the machine (@rchlmllnd) January 7, 2020



“Listen, I’m still learning about all of this in real-time just like everyone is because I’m just like everyone else,” Peter told Entertainment Tonight. “I had no idea any of her involvement in any campaign like that during our time together dating. I think it’s unfortunate and a lot of the headlines have been taken out of context with my support about what she was doing and I encourage anyone to read the full article.” (RELATED: Cosmopolitan Decides Not To Publish Cover From ‘Bachelor’ After Contestant Modeled ‘White Lives Matter’ Apparel)

“I in no way support that type of campaign and I also do feel like, though, it wouldn’t be appropriate for me right now to speak too much on that without giving her a chance to address the public and make an actual statement,” he added.

Peter’s comments come after Cosmopolitan refused to publish the March cover featuring the “Bachelor” and Victoria F.

“In my view, the nature of the organization is neither here nor there—both phrases and the belief systems they represent are rooted in racism and therefore problematic,” editor Jessica Pels wrote in a letter.