Trump’s State Of The Union Highlights

President Donald Trump delivered his third State of the Union address Tuesday at the State Capitol in Washington.
During the address, Trump recognized the last Tuskegee airmen and one of the first black fighter pilots, Charles McGee. He also reunited Amy Williams, a former Olympic gold medalist, with her husband, Sgt. First Class Townsend Williams, who had returned from Afghanistan from a seven-month deployment. (RELATED: Mike Pence Blasts Pelosi After SOTU: ‘I Wasn’t Sure If She Was Ripping Up The Speech Or Ripping Up The Constitution’)
“We have a very special surprise,” Trump said. “I am thrilled to inform you that your husband is back from deployment. He is here with us tonight and we couldn’t keep him waiting any longer.”
Check out the address highlights below.
