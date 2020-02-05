REVIEW: ‘McMillions’ On HBO Is Amazing And Incredibly Entertaining

“McMillions” looks like it’s going to be HBO’s next huge hit.

While I’d seen some commercials for the series, I wasn’t honestly all that interested. However, I found myself with some free time Tuesday night, and I fired it up. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

My friends, it was incredible. The series for the network is about an FBI investigation into the famous McDonald’s Monopoly game.

To be clear, I had no idea there were even problems with the Monopoly game. I thought it was an incredibly successful promo that McDonald’s ran for years.

Well, I was wrong. Granted, the investigation plays out mostly when I was a young kid in the 1990s. So, I think I have a bit of an excuse.

That also allowed me to enter the series as a completely blank slate. This feels more like a high stakes thriller than it does your standard true crime series.

Several FBI agents and people involved with the situation are interviewed in the first episode, and they are some characters to say the least.

Now, through one episode, we really don’t know how the scam is being conducted. All we know right now is that one family appears to be behind the scam.

What I also know for sure is that it’s insanely entertaining. Again, “McMillions” has more of a movie feel to it than it does the feel of a documentary.

After the first episode on HBO, I immediately wanted to start binging. Unfortunately, we only get one a week, and you can find them Monday nights on HBO.

If you haven’t already started, I suggest you do right away. You’re going to love it!