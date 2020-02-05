Sammy Watkins Says He’s ‘Not Really Focused’ On Money, Wants To Get ‘Focused’ On His Mental Health

Kansas City Chiefs star Sammy Watkins wants to make sure his head is in a good place before figuring out his football future.

Watkins already said he could sit out next season depending on how things play out on his current contract. He has one season left and none of the money is guaranteed from the Chiefs. Now, he’s expanded on his viewpoint, and it’s clear he’s making his mental health a priority. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watkins said the following in part during a Tuesday appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio

I’m not really focused on the money aspect of it. I’m really focused on my health, mental health and really checking in on and making sure I’m ok with my life, my family, my wife, my kids. Once I figure that out, I think I will be fine.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Sammy Watkins tells us he does indeed plan to play next season whether its in Kansas City or elsewhere but will look to take some “downtime” after two straight deep postseason runs #SBLIV #ChiefsKingdom “I’m really focused on my health….mental health” AUDIO pic.twitter.com/R7kZpObyDr — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 5, 2020

I hope Sammy Watkins does take the time necessary to make sure whatever is going on in his head is doing well.

Football is awesome, it can provide a ton of money but it can also burn you out fast. Now, Watkins has a Super Bowl ring, he’s earned millions of dollars and it’s important to make sure his mental health is as good as possible.

More and more athletes are starting to focus on their mental health, and that’s a good thing. We should shine a spotlight on it.

You can’t put enough value on your mental health. You just can’t. What goes on in your head is way more important than what happens on the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sammywatkins on Feb 1, 2020 at 4:33pm PST

Watkins should be applauded for his blunt and positive outlook on the situation.