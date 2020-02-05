Showtime Orders ‘First Ladies’ To Series, Will Star Viola Davis As Michelle Obama

Actress Viola Davis will officially star as Michelle Obama in the new Showtime series “First Ladies.”

The show has been ordered to series, according to a report published Wednesday by The Hollywood Reporter. “First Ladies” was first put in development in August.

The show will star Davis, who is saying goodbye to her character on Shonda Rhimes’ “How to Get Away With Murder” in the spring. The series will follow the personal lives and political ambitions of former first ladies. The first season will reportedly focus on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Obama. (RELATED: Viola Davis Set To Play Michelle Obama In Potential New Showtime Series ‘First Ladies’)

“Throughout our history, presidents’ spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation’s leaders but on the country itself,” Showtime Entertainment president Jana Winograde told THR. “‘First Ladies’ fits perfectly within the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events. Having Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her extraordinary talent to help launch this series.”

Like I said before, I’m really pumped for this series. The first ladies don’t get enough recognition for the things they do for this country and I’m really excited to see what Showtime does with this series.

Also Davis is a perfect actress to portray Obama. They’re both super strong women. Casting hasn’t been announced for the other characters, but I can’t imagine they won’t be as good as Davis.