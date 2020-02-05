Sofia Richie Will Not Appear On Next Season Of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Model Sofia Richie will not be present on the next season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Richie revealed she wants to start acting in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Tuesday.

“Well, because I want to get into acting!” Richie responded when asked about her future absence. “I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon.”

“Great things are happening and I’m really excited about it,” she added. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Admits What Embarrasses Her Most From Old ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Episodes)

Richie, who dates Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick, first appeared on the reality show in October of 2019. Richie joined Kourtney and Disick on vacation along with the ex-couple’s three kids. It was the most cringe thing I have ever watched on the reality show.

However, Richie claimed the weirdness that occurred when the cameras were around isn’t the reason she isn’t coming back. She really just wants to focus on acting.

“The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it,” Richie said.

I’m not sure I believe her, but I hope the acting works out for her.