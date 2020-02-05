‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Will Begin October 2020, Spinoffs Are Possible

“The Mandalorian” season two will arrive October 2020.

According to IGN, Disney CEO Robert Iger said during a Tuesday earnings call that the hit show will return this upcoming October. (REVIEW: ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Is A Solid Conclusion To An Epic Saga)

Iger also indicated there is some serious potential for spinoffs. According to IGN, he said the following when discussing “The Mandalorian” and the “Star Wars” universe:

The priority in the next few years is television, with The Mandalorian Season 2 coming in October and then more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter, including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series.

This is great news for fans of “The Mandalorian.” The show was by far and away the best part about Disney+. There wasn’t even a close second.

From the start of the series through the end of season one, it felt like old school “Star Wars.” It felt like we were back in the originals.

It was awesome on every single level, and I don’t know a single person who watched the show and wouldn’t agree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) on Nov 11, 2019 at 12:28pm PST

Fans desperately want season two to get here, and the idea of spinoffs coming down the pipeline is also awesome. I can’t wait for this to happen!

If you’re not already watching “The Mandalorian,” I highly-suggest you do. After all, you’re not really living life if you’re not on the Baby Yoda bandwagon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) on Dec 2, 2019 at 4:45pm PST

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on season one! I’m guessing most of you also enjoyed it a lot.