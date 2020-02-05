Politics

White House Rebukes Nancy Pelosi And Adam Schiff In Post-Acquittal Victory Lap

US President Donald Trump gestures after delivering the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released a scathing rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Adam Schiff following President Trump’s full acquittal on Wednesday afternoon.

Grisham opened by noting that “only the President’s political opponents — all Democrats, and one failed Republican presidential candidate,” voted to convict Trump.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence applauds as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains seated during U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in the House chamber on February 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump is delivering his third State of the Union address on the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Leah Millis-Pool/Getty Images)

“In what has now become a consistent tradition for Democrats, this was yet another witch-hunt that deprived the President of his due process rights and was based on a series of lies,” she continued, turning her ire on the lead impeachment manager. “Rep. Adam Schiff lied to Congress and the American people with a totally made up statement about the President’s phone call. Will there be no retribution?” (RELATED: Watch The Moment The Senate Acquitted Donald Trump)

She also criticized Pelosi for “[lying] to the American people about the need to swiftly pass impeachment articles… only to sit on them for a month before sending over to the Senate.”

“The President is pleased to put this latest chapter of shameful behavior by the Democrats in the past, and looks forward to continuing his work on behalf of the American people in 2020 and beyond,” Grisham concluded.

During Wednesday afternoon’s vote, 52 senators found Trump not guilty of the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, while 48 senators voted guilty. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was the lone Republican to vote guilty with the Democrat caucus on the first article.

No Republicans voted guilty on the second article.