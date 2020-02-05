Wisconsin Badgers Have 9 Regular Season Basketball Games Left, Need To Win At Least 5

The Wisconsin Badgers have nine games remaining during the regular season, and we need to walk out of five of them with victories.

The Badgers play Minnesota tonight, and we also don’t play another team ranked right now the rest of the way. Of the remaining five games this season, we get five of them at home. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Let me be crystal clear on this point. The Badgers need to win at least five of our remaining games. We just have to.

If we go 5-4, which is the worst case scenario, we’d be 18-13 going into the B1G tournament. From there, another win in the tournament almost certainly gets us into the tournament.

Hell, given our absurd strength of schedule, Wisconsin could be in at 18-14 with a loss in the B1G tournament right away.

Either way, we should avoid that at all costs. Let’s just go get some damn wins.

Will these games be easy? No, but we have games against Northwestern and Nebraska. Those are two very winnable games. From there, we just need to go 3-4.

Again, this is a worst case scenario. In a perfect world we’ll cook everybody over the next nine games. However, given our inconsistency at times this season, it seems like we might prepare to drop some games.

So, let’s get wins against Northwestern, Nebraska and against Minnesota tonight. From there, let’s find two other games we can get victories in.

This isn’t impossible. It’s just tough. If we hit 18 wins in the regular season and get a win in the B1G tournament, I’m confident we’re in.

Now, let’s go get the job done. You can watch the Badgers play Minnesota tonight at 9:00 EST on BTN.