49ers’ Raheem Mostert Says He’s Giving Back Chiefs’ Damien Williams Jersey After Super Bowl Swap

San Francisco 49ers’ Raheem Mostert said he’s giving back Kansas City Chiefs’ Damien Williams Super Bowl jersey after the two swapped shirts after the game.

"Contemplated putting this [Super Bowl LIV jersey] on eBay but this belongs to YOU and yours," the 27-year-old star running back tweeted, along with a photo of Williams' gear after the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20. The tweet was noted by ESPN in a piece published Thursday.

Contemplated putting this on eBay but this belongs to YOU and yours! You did your thing. Hand this down for generations! PROUD OF YOU BRO! Much love. #undraftedRBs @TooLoose26 pic.twitter.com/RL4oIgtQhr — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) February 6, 2020

“You did your thing,” he added. “Hand this down for generations. PROUD OF YOU BRO! Much love. #undraftedRBs.”

It all comes after Willams’ appearance Monday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” when he shared that his mom wanted to know where that winning jersey was.

The host pointed out that the jersey Williams gave Mostert "is worth a lot more than the jersey he gave you" because the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

“And that’s funny you say that, because my mom was like, ‘Where’s your jersey at?'” Williams replied. “I say, yeah, I gave it away.”

The statements came after the two shared a touching moment Sunday after the Chiefs’ come behind victory, which Williams helped make happen after scoring a touchdown with less than 3 minutes left in the fourth quarter to give the Kansas City team the lead of 24-20 over the 49ers.

Chiefs RB Damien Williams immediately chased down 49ers RB Raheem Mostert after Super Bowl 54, shared some emotional words and swapped jerseys. Then he went out and finally celebrated with his team. So much class. pic.twitter.com/GsiNqYm10I — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) February 3, 2020

After the game, the two undrafted players met in the tunnel and swapped their jerseys.