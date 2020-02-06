Sports

49ers’ Raheem Mostert Says He’s Giving Back Chiefs’ Damien Williams Jersey After Super Bowl Swap

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports/ Reuters)

San Francisco 49ers’ Raheem Mostert said he’s giving back Kansas City Chiefs’ Damien Williams Super Bowl jersey after the two swapped shirts after the game.

“Contemplated putting this [Super Bowl LIV jersey] on eBay but this belongs to YOU and yours,” the 27-year-old star running back tweeted, along with a photo of Williams’ gear after the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20. The tweet was noted by ESPN in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Andy Reid Says He Will Definitely Visit The WH, Calling It ‘Quite An Honor’)

“You did your thing,” he added. “Hand this down for generations. PROUD OF YOU BRO! Much love. #undraftedRBs.”

It all comes after Willams’ appearance Monday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” when he shared that his mom wanted to know where that winning jersey was.

WATCH:

The host pointed out that the jersey Williams gave Mostert “is worth a lot more than the jersey he gave you” because the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.  (RELATED: SMOKE BREAK: David Hookstead’s Perfect Super Bowl Party)

“And that’s funny you say that, because my mom was like, ‘Where’s your jersey at?'” Williams replied. “I say, yeah, I gave it away.”

The statements came after the two shared a touching moment Sunday after the Chiefs’ come behind victory, which Williams helped make happen after scoring a touchdown with less than 3 minutes left in the fourth quarter to give the Kansas City team the lead of 24-20 over the 49ers.

After the game, the two undrafted players met in the tunnel and swapped their jerseys.